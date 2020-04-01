The euro currency has started to weaken below the 1.0980 level against the US dollar, placing the pair under increasing downside pressure. The EURUSD pair could weaken below the 1.0900 level if sellers continue to gain traction below the 1.0980 level. Traders should also note that EURUSD medium-term buyers may be lurking around the 1.0900 to 1.0840 technical area.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1070 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1130 and 1.1170 levels.

The EURUSD pair is bearish while trading below the 1.1070 level, key support is found at the 1.0900 and 1.0840 levels.