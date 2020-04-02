The euro currency is attempting to gain upside momentum against the US dollar after the technically important 1.0900 level held. EURUSD bulls may now start to target the 1.0980 resistance level if the 1.0900 support level continues to hold. Overall, traders may become more cautious towards the EURUSD pair ahead of Friday’s non-farm payroll job report from the US economy.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1070 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1130 and 1.1170 levels.

The EURUSD pair is bearish while trading below the 1.1070 level, key support is found at the 1.0900 and 1.0840 levels.