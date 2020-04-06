Bitcoin has broken above the $7,000 resistance level as the new trading week has begun with a fresh wave of buying interest for cryptocurrencies. The BTCUSD pair could rally towards the $7,650 level if buyers break through the $7,300 resistance barrier. Failure to rally above the $7,300 level could result in strong BTCUSD technical selling back towards the $6,000 support level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $6,550 level, key resistance is found at the $7,300 and the $7,650 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $6,550, sellers may test the $6,050 and $5,850 support levels.