Tue, Aug 19, 2025 @ 13:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Neutral Near-Term Tone While Price Ranges Within Daily Cloud

AUD/USD: Neutral Near-Term Tone While Price Ranges Within Daily Cloud

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

AUDUSD remains in a sideways mode for the third straight day, with near term price action moving within a narrow daily cloud.

Upticks above cloud top (0.6512) were repeatedly capped by daily Kijun-sen (0.6522) that resulted in attack at cloud base (0.6474, also Fibo 61.8% of 0.6419/0.6568 upleg), which so far contained dips.

No clear direction signal expected while the price stays within the cloud, though strengthening positive momentum on daily chart, Stochastic about to emerge from oversold territory and converged daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen attempting to form a bull-cross, point to slight bullish alignment.

Bullish scenario sees break above cloud top and Kijun-sen, to open way for attack at 0.6568 (Aug 14 high) and possibly unmask 2025 peak (0.6625, posted on July 24)

Conversely, sustained break below cloud base would expose supports at 0.6450 (100DMA) and 0.6419 (Aug 1 low).

Res: 0.6512; 0.6522; 0.6568; 0.6595.
Sup: 0.6474; 0.6450; 0.6419; 0.6372.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.