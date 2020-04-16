The British Pound has been trading with lower volatility against the Japanese Yen since the beginning of April. The currency pair has surged by 2.26% during this period.

Everything being equal, the GBP/JPY exchange rate will most likely edge higher in a junior ascending channel pattern next week. The possible target will be at the 140.00 area.

On the other hand, give that the currency exchange rate is trading near the lower end of the junior descending channel pattern, a breakout might occur during the following trading sessions.