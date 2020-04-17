EURJPY continues to face downside pressure as it looks to weaken further towards its key support at 116.11 level. On the downside, support comes in at the 116.50 level where a break if seen will aim at the 116.00 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 115.50 level and possibly lower towards the 115.00 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 117.50 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 118.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 118.50 level with a turn above here aiming at the 119.00 level. On the whole, EURJPY continues to retain its downside pressure.
Contributors Technical Analysis EURJPY Vulnerable Towards The 116.11 Level