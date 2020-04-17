The euro currency has slipped sharply lower against the US dollar during the European trading session, with the pair approaching the 1.0800 level. The lower time frames show that the strongest form of technical support below 1.0800 is found at the 1.0770 level. Bulls need to close the daily candle back above the 1.0880 level to start to attract EURUSD bulls once again.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0880 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0900 and 1.0940 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0880 level. Key support is found at the 1.0800 and 1.0770 levels.