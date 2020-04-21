The euro currency has continued to slide against the US dollar during the European trading session, with the pair approaching the 1.0800 level. According to technical analysis, the 1.0770 level offers the foremost technical support below the 1.0800 level. EURUSD bulls need to quickly rally the pair back above the 1.0880 resistance area to short and medium-term sellers taking control.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0880 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0930 and 1.0990 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0880 level. Key support is found at the 1.0800 and 1.0770 levels.