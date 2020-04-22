The New Zealand Dollar has surged by 3.26% against the Canadian Dollar since April 6. The currency pair tested May 31 high level at 0.8570 during Monday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the NZD/CAD exchange rate will most likely continue to trend bullish. Bulls could drive the price towards the 0.87000 area during the following trading sessions.

Although, the weekly resistance level at 0.8570 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this week’s trading sessions.