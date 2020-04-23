Key Highlights

AUD/USD followed a positive path and settled above 0.6200.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 0.6225 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD are consolidating below key resistance levels.

The US Manufacturing PMI is likely to drop from 48.5 to 37.0 in April 2020 (Preliminary).

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

Earlier this month, the Aussie Dollar gained bullish momentum above the key 0.6200 resistance against the US Dollar. AUD/USD even traded above 0.6400 before starting a downside correction.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded as high as 0.6444 and settled well above both the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

Recently, there was a downside correction below the 0.6350 support level. The pair even tested the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the key upward move from the 0.5979 low to 0.6444 high.

However, there is a strong support forming near the 0.6220 and 0.6200 levels. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 0.6225 on the same chart.

More importantly, the 50% Fib retracement level of the key upward move from the 0.5979 low to 0.6444 high is near 0.6210 along with the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

Therefore, the AUD/USD pair remains well supported as long as it is above the 0.6200 area. Any further losses could lead it towards the 0.6000 handle. Conversely, there are chances of a fresh increase above the 0.6350 and 0.6400 resistance levels in the near term.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is still struggling to clear the 1.0920 and 1.0950 resistance levels. GBP/USD is also facing hurdles near 1.2400-1.2420.

Upcoming Economic Releases