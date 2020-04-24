The bull trap which happened yesterday on the GBP/USD fooled traders to think the price might be going up. The GBP/USD is bearish.

1.2320-40 is the POC zone where we see the trend line broken. If the GBP/USD manages to close below 1.2314, we should see a continuation move down. The target will be 1.2285. Yesterday’s spike out of nowhere was caused by the news where mrs. ” Merkel said to tell EU leaders virus response must be ‘huge’ At this point we see the GBP/USD back in the main trend as the bull trap obviously fooled many traders to think the trend is changing.