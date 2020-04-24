Bitcoin is appearing increasingly positive in the short-term as buyers manage to hold price above the $7,460 technical support area. BTCUSD bulls could start to target towards the $8,000 level if the $7,770 resistance level is overcome in the near-term. Looking past the $8,000 level, the $8,400 level is the next key medium-term resistance level to watch for the BTCUSD pair.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $7,200 level, key resistance is found at the $7,770 and the $8,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $7,200, sellers may test the $7,000 and $6,850 support levels.