The euro currency is starting to appear more bullish against the US dollar after the pair recently rallied towards the 1.0890 level. Bulls need to move past the 1.0890 level to encourage buyers to move the EURUSD pair towards the 1.0940 resistance level. EURUSD traders should also note that daily price closes above the 1.0890 level are now required to increased technical buying interest.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0890 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0940 and 1.0990 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0890 level. Key support is found at the 1.0800 and 1.0770 levels.