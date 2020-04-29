Bitcoin is struggling to break past the $8,000 level on Wednesday, following multiple upside failures around the $7,800 level. If buyers move price above the $8,000 level this week the BTCUSD pair could quickly test towards the $8,800 level. To the downside, BTCUSD sellers are likely to capitalize on any sustained weakness below the $7,460 technical support level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $7,460 level, key resistance is found at the $8,000 and the $8,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $7,460, sellers may test the $7,200 and $7,000 support levels.