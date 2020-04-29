Ethereum is managing to keep the bullish upside pressure from last week alive as the ETHUSD pair presses against the $200.00 resistance level. A sustained breakout above the $200.00 level could cause the ETHUSD pair to rally towards the $220.00 technical area. Overall, traders are likely to remain bullish towards the cryptocurrency while price trades above the $180.00 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $180.00 level, key resistance is found at the $200.00 and the $220.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $180.00, sellers may test the $170.00 and $165.00 support levels.