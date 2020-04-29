Bitcoin is fast approaching the $8,000 level as the number one cryptocurrency continues to receive strong buying interest ahead of the upcoming halving event. A breakout above the $8,000 level could see the BTCUSD pair rallying towards the $8,800 resistance level. Failure to move above the $8,000 level could see the BTCUSD pair slipping back towards the $7,460 support level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $7,460 level, key resistance is found at the $8,000 and the $8,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $7,460, sellers may test the $7,200 and $7,000 support levels.