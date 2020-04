The EUR/USD is trying to break above the D H3 camarilla pivot. The market is bullish as the big inverted head and shoulders pattern is looking very strong.

The POC zone is rejecting the market to the upside. Above 1.0890 is continuation move towards D H4 and W H4. The final target is the confluence of ATR(5) and W H4. 1.0916. Only the break below 1.0835 might temporarily negate the intraday uptrend, but as long as the price is kept above 1.0800, bulls have control.