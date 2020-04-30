The Australian Dollar surged by 57 basis points or 0.88% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair was guided higher by the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session.

Most likely, the AUD/USD exchange rate might make a brief pullback towards the previous weekly resistance that can act as a support at 0.6502 during the following trading session.

A potential upside reversal could occur from the support level at 0.6502 within this session.

Meanwhile, technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4(H) time frame chart.