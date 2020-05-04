The euro currency has slipped lower in early week trading against the US dollar as the greenback starts to firm across the board. EURUSD bulls must defend the 1.0880 technical support level this week to avoid a heavy decline back towards the 1.0840 support level. Watch out for short-term EURUSD dip-buyers to return if the 1.0880 support area is successfully defended.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0880 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0990 and 1.1070 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0880 level. Key support is found at the 1.0840 and 1.0770 levels.