Bitcoin has started to slip lower during the European trading session as risk-off trading sentiment causes the cryptocurrency market to turn lower. If BTCUSD sellers break the $8,400 level then the number one cryptocurrency could fall towards the $8,100 technical area. Buyers need to anchor price above the $9,000 level to encourage technical buying towards the $9,500 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $8,400 level, key resistance is found at the $9,000 and the $9,500 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $8,400, sellers may test the $8,100 and $7,800 support levels.