EURTRY surged to a new record high today, testing the 7.8276 level and continuing the strong upside rally after the bounce off the 6.8810 support. The upward sloping simple moving averages (SMAs) are following the price action as well as the technical indicators. The RSI inserted itself the overbought zone, while the MACD remains above its trigger and zero lines in the 4-hour chart.

If the price surpasses today’s high the pair would jump into new paths flirting with the next round number such as 8.000 and the 8.500 strong resistance levels.

Alternatively, if the pair retreats, it could challenge the 7.7490 immediate support ahead of the 20-period SMA at 7.7082. Clearing this zone, the price could hit the six-week ascending trend line, near the 40-period SMA at 7.6632, while any further decreases could switch the strong bullish picture to neutral, meeting the 7.6140 – 7.6340 support zone. Marginally below these levels the market could find support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 6.8810 to 7.8276 at 7.6045.

Summarizing, EURTRY has been in a strong bullish structure in the medium and long-timeframes and only a penetration of the uptrend line may change this outlook to neutral.