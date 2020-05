Pivot (invalidation): 1.3970

Our preference Short positions below 1.3970 with targets at 1.3915 & 1.3885 in extension.

Alternative scenario Above 1.3970 look for further upside with 1.4010 & 1.4040 as targets.

- advertisement -

Comment Even though a continuation of the technical rebound cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.