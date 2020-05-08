The euro currency has a slight negative bias against the US dollar ahead of today’s key monthly job report from the United States economy. The next strong directional breakout in the EURUSD pair should come once the 1.0770 to 1.0890 price range is broken. EURUSD bulls could easily test back towards the technically important 1.0990 level if the 1.0890 resistance level is broken.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0890 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0990 and 1.1070 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0890 level. Key support is found at the 1.0770 and 1.0700 levels.