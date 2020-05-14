USDCAD faces risk of further upside as it looks to follow through higher on the back of 2 days gain.. Support comes in at the 1.4050 level where a break will aim at the 1.4000 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.3950 level where a break lower may occur. This if seen will trigger further weakness towards the 1.3900 level. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.4150 level where a break will target the 1.4200 level. Further up, resistance resides at the 1.4250 level and then the 1.4300 level. All in all, USDCAD looks to strengthen further in the days ahead.
