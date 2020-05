The precious metal is trading back near the technical resistance level of 1712.47.

As the sideways range is maintained, we expect prices to drift lower.

There is also a trend line that will come in as dynamic resistance keeping a lid on the upside.

As a result, gold prices will likely settle back within a range of 1712.47 and 1691.76 in the near term.

The bias is starting to shift to the upside on the ascending triangle pattern.