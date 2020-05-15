The common European currency surged by 67 basis points or 0.58% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The surged was stopped by the 100– hour simple moving average during Thursday’s trading session.

As for today’s session, the EUR/JPY exchange rate could continue to edge higher. Bullish traders are likely to aim at the upper line of a dominant descending channel at 116.50.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the weekly pivot point at 115.75, a decline towards the 115.20 area could be expected during the following trading session.