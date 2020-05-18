Bitcoin has started the new trading week with a bullish tone as traders continue to buy any dips towards the $9,000 support level. Going forward, a breakout above the $10,000 level exposes further gains towards the current yearly price high, around the $10,500 resistance. If the $10,500 resistance level is broken then the BTCUSD pair could soar towards the 2019 trading high.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,000 level, key resistance is found at the $10,070 and the $10,500 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,000, sellers may test the $8,700 and $8,100 support levels.