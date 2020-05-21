The New Zealand Dollar surged by 69 pips or 1.13% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair bounced off the weekly R1 at 0.6082 during Wednesday’s trading session.

A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of a narrow ascending channel pattern at 0.6130 on Thursday morning.

Given that a breakout had occurred, the NZD/USD exchange rate could edge lower within this session.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, the support line at 0.6082 could provide support for the currency exchange rate today.