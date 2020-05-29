During the first half of Thursday’s trading session, the Australian Dollar surged by 75 pips or 1.14% against the US Dollar. However, the currency pair abandoned the earlier gains at the end of the day.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate will most likely trade bullish within this session. The potential target for buyers could be at the psychological technical level at 0.6700.

However, the currency exchange rate might reverse from the swing high at 0.6666 and continue trading bearish during the following trading session.