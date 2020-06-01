Ethereum is starting to stage a minor technical pullback after the second-largest cryptocurrency found strong technical resistance from the $250.00 level. In the near-term, buyer may look to buy a dip in the ETHUSD pair towards the $220.00 support level. The daily time frame shows the $280.00 level is a likely medium-term upside target for Ethereum bulls this month.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $220.00 level, key resistance is found at the $250.00 and the $280.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $220.00, sellers may test the $217.00 and $210.00 support levels.