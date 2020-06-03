The euro currency is posting a strong recovery with price action rising to a three- month high.

This comes as prices break past the key level of 1.1132. Further gains could see this price level turning to support.

Therefore, a pullback to this level will further validate the upside view.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Above this level, the next main price level is seen at 1.1400 handle which will be reached if the support holds.

If prices break down below 1.1132, then expect to see a drop to the 1.1000 level which is still pending a retest.