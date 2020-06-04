The euro currency has started to pullback against the US dollar after the pair found strong technical resistance from the 1.1240 level. Technical analysis shows that EURUSD bulls may look to enter in the bullish trend on a pullback towards the 1.1120 technical area. Overall, EURUSD medium-term buyers may target the 1.1400 technical level if the 1.1240 resistance level is broken.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1120 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1240 and 1.1400 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1120 level, key support is found at the 1.1100 and 1.1060 levels.