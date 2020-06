The precious metal is up over 1.2% intraday on Thursday. The gains came just a day after price action was bearish.

But the current gains still keep price action confined within the previous session’s highs and lows.

For the moment, a technical double bottom pattern looks to have formed near 1696.86.

- advertisement -

A breakout above 1746 – 1747 will potentially trigger further gains in the medium term.

This gives the upside target to $1800 an ounce, which remains the broader market consensus.