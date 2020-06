The EUR/USD has started a retracement from the overbought area. We might see a complete reversal if the price breaks below W L3 camarilla.

The EUR/USD inability to proceed above the 1.1330 has initiated a drop from the POC zone above. 1.1265-75. The overbought condition has been confirmed. The trade was initiated at the red candle close. Targets are 1.1213 and 1.1135. Below 1.1097 is possible too. Final weekly target is 1.1025 but we need to have additional bearish momentum.