The cross accelerates further down on Tuesday after Monday’s 1% drop (the biggest one-day fall since 1 Aug 2019) completed Doji reversal pattern on daily chart.

Increased demand for safe-haven yen ahead of Fed and overbought Euro vs dollar drive the pair lower.

Fresh weakness (0.84% down since Asian opening today) took out initial support at 122.06 (Fibo 23.6% of 114.41/124.42) and pressuring rising 10DMA (121.21), break of which would open way for test of key Fibo support at 120.60 (38.2% of 114.41/124.42 / top of rising 4-hr cloud).

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Violation of 120.60 pivot is needed to confirm reversal and expose 200DMA / 50% retracement (119.42).

South-heading daily momentum / stochastic and 4-hr studies in bearish mode add to negative signals.

Res: 122.06, 122.60, 123.51, 123.93

Sup: 121.21, 121.00, 120.60, 120.24