The New Zealand Dollar has declined by 95 points or 1.45% against the US Dollar on since Wednesday’s trading session. The 50– hour SMA pressured the currency pair lower on Wednesday.

Everything being equal, the NZD/USD exchange rate could continue to decline within this session. The possible target for bearish traders would be near the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.6438.

A potential upside reversal could occur from the support cluster near 0.6450 during the following trading session.