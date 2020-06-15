The GBP/USD is close to its POC zone. 1.2454 is important level as it will be make it or break it for the pair.

A bounce off the zone should be targeting 1.2510, 1.2550 and 1.2590. In the case the pair breaks below, then watch for 1.2418, 1.2390 and 1.2360. Have in mind, that the GBP/USD is still in uptrend but intraday price action at the end of the last week was bearish. W L3 camarilla 1.2454 is important level and the weekly supporting zone. If 1.2454 fails, prepare for further bearish action.