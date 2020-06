The US Dollar is gradually edging higher against the Canadian Dollar in an ascending channel pattern. The currency pair breached the 1.3600 level during the Asian session on Monday.

Everything being equal, the USD/CAD exchange rate could continue to trade bullish within the following trading session. Buyers could target the weekly R1 at the 1.3729 area.

The currency exchange rate will possibly make a U-turn from the weekly resistance level at 1.3729 within today’s session.