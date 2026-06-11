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GBPAUD Wave Analysis

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GBPAUD: ⬆️ Buy

– GBPAUD broke the resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9200

GBPAUD currency pair recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 1.8940 (which has been reversing the price from April) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from March.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the c-wave of the active ABC correction 2 from last month.

GBPAUD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.9200, target price for the completion of the active ABC correction 2.

GBPAUD Wave Analysis – 10 June 2026


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