The euro currency has started to move lower against the US dollar, after finding strong technical resistance above the 1.1350 level yesterday. EURUSD bears could test towards the 1.1240 support level if they fail to move the pair to a new weekly price high. A sustained loss of the 1.1240 support area could see the EURUSD failing towards the 1.1180 area, at a minimum.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1290 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1350 and 1.1380 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1290 level, key support is found at the 1.1240 and 1.1180 levels.