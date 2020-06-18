The US Dollar surged by 77 basis points or 0.57% against the Canadian Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair tested a psychological resistance level at 1.3600 during the Asian session on Thursday.

Technical indicators demonstrate that the exchange rate could continue to surge within this session. The potential target for bullish traders would be at the 1.3650 level.

On the other hand, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern, a breakout could occur within this session.