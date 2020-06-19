The euro currency is holding above the 1.1200 level against the US dollar, with the pair appearing increasingly weak in the short-term. Intraday EURUSD bears are likely to attack towards the 1.1180 area if the 1.1200 support level is broken with conviction. Traders should note that a bearish head and shoulders pattern remains in play while price trades under the 1.1240 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1240 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1300 and 1.1350 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1240 level, key support is found at the 1.1180 and 1.1150 levels.