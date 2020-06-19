The New Zealand Dollar has been trading sideways against the Canadian Dollar since June 5. The currency pair consolidated between the 0.8800/0.8700 level during the past two weeks.

Technical indicators flash mixed signals on both the smaller and the larger time-frame charts. Therefore, the exchange rate could continue to trade sideways within next week’s trading sessions.

On the other hand, a breakout could occur from the support level at 0.8719 during the following trading sessions.