Bitcoin has pulled back towards the $9,600 level after the cryptocurrency found strong technical resistance from the $9,800 level. Technical analysis shows that the BTCUSD pair has a strong short-term bullish bias while price trades above the $9,600 support zone. A breakout above the $9,800 level could see the BTCUSD pair rallying towards the $10,100 technical resistance zone.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,600 level, key resistance is found at the $10,100 and the $10,500 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,600 level, sellers may test the $9,400 and $9,200 support levels.