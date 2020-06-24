Crude oil prices have managed to breakout above the 40.00 technical resistance level after struggling near this level earlier on.

The move above 40.00 now sets the way for a potential test of the 50.00 level.

However, this is assuming that the bullish momentum will hold on.

- advertisement -

In the near term, any dips could be seen pushing oil prices back to the 40.00 handle.

This makes for a good buying area and as a result, might see prices being supported off this level.

In the near term, watch how oil prices might react near the 45.26 level.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.