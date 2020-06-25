The euro currency has started to come under pressure against the US dollar, following a strong bearish reversal from the 1.1300 area yesterday. A sustained break under the 1.1240 level exposes more EURUSD weakness towards the 1.1190 support region. Bulls need to anchor price above the 1.1270 level in order to regain the upside momentum from earlier this week.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1270 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1300 and 1.1330 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1270 level, key support is found at the 1.1240 and 1.1190 levels.