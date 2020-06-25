The British pound is starting to trade lower against the US dollar again, following another major technical rejection from the 1.2500 level. GBPUSD sellers remain in control on an intraday basis while price trades under the 1.2455 support level. GBPUSD bears may attack back towards the former weekly low, around the 1.2330 level if the 1.2400 support level is broken.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2455 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2505 and 1.2540 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2455 level, key support is found at the 1.2400 and 1.2330 levels.