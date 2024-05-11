Sat, May 11, 2024 @ 06:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: The Calm Before the Storm

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: The Calm Before the Storm

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: The Calm Before the Storm

  • Was it an unwillingness to share the limelight with the world’s central banks or just a quirk of the domestic economic calendar? Either way, it was an extraordinarily light week for U.S. economic data.
  • Next week: Consumer Price Index (Wed.), Retail Sales (Wed.), Industrial Production (Thu.)

International: Another Busy Week for Foreign Central Banks

  • It was a busy week for foreign central banks. The Bank of England, Reserve Bank of Australia and Banxico all held their policy rates steady, though the Bank of England offered a dovish outlook in contrast to the hawkish outlooks from Australia and Mexico. Sweden’s Riksbank cut its policy rate by 25 bps to 3.75%, as expected, while Brazil’s central bank slowed the pace of its monetary easing, with a 25 bps Selic rate cut to 10.50%.
  • Next week: U.K. Average Weekly Earnings (Tue.), Japan GDP (Thu.), China Retail Sales and Industrial Output (Fri.)

Credit Market Insights: Give Me Some Credit

  • Credit card debt is expanding at double its average annual growth in 2019. The strong rise is concerning, given the backdrop of record-high credit card APRs and generally elevated borrowing costs. Have households shown signs of stress?

Topic of the Week: The Fed’s Balance Sheet Begins Its Next Chapter

  • Last week, the FOMC announced a plan to begin slowing the pace of its balance sheet runoff program, commonly known as “quantitative tightening” (QT). Starting on June 1, the monthly redemption cap on Treasury securities will drop to $25 billion. The monthly redemption cap for mortgage-backed securities (MBS) will be left unchanged at $35 billion.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.