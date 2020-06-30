The euro currency is attempting to recover higher against the US dollar, following a sudden drop towards the 1.1200 support level this morning. A loss of the 1.1200 support level could see the EURUSD pair suddenly dropping towards the 1.1155 support level. Short-term bears need to keep the EURUSD under the 1.1230 resistance level to stop the pair recovering even higher.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1230 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1270 and 1.1290 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1230 level, key support is found at the 1.1200 and 1.1150 levels.