The USD/CAD is getting close to important zone. 1.3550 is the point where next move will take place.

W L4 camarilla pivot might spike the price to the upside or break it lower. At this moment we need to wait for 1h/4h close to see the next move. A bounce at the zone should be targeting 1.3620 and 1.3747 during the week while a move below is aiming for 1.3512 and 1.3450. Candle close above or below the zone is important as only a strong bullish or bearish close will show real momentum and power of buyers or sellers.